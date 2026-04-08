Praise also came from Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl, who described his goalkeeper’s performance as “brilliant”. “To be honest, I’m not surprised by his performance. Manu has been playing at this level all season. He has a good sense of where to position himself and saved us in one or two situations today.”

However, Eberl was equally reluctant to comment on a possible return to the DFB: “I’m not in charge of the national team manager today,” he said with a smile.

With just a few months to go before the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, the DFB finds itself in the midst of a debate over who should fill the goalkeeper position. National coach Julian Nagelsmann had actually opted for Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann as the number one for the tournament, but many experts are calling for Neuer to be nominated.

The 40-year-old had been the first-choice keeper for the DFB for almost 15 years, but announced his early retirement from the national team following the quarter-final exit against Spain at the 2024 European Championship on home soil. Neuer was then supposed to be succeeded by long-time second-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but due to numerous injuries this season, he is highly unlikely to be considered.