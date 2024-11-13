'We miss a bit of support for him' - France team-mate Dayot Upamecano unimpressed with ongoing criticism of Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe

AFPParshva Shah'We miss a bit of support for him' - France team-mate Dayot Upamecano unimpressed with ongoing criticism of Real Madrid star Kylian MbappeLaLigaK. MbappeD. UpamecanoFranceReal MadridFrance defender Dayot Upamecano is not happy with the way international team-mate Kylian Mbappe is being treated.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowUpamecano wishes for more support for MbappeForward left out of France squad by DeschampsMadrid ace facing continuous backlash Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱