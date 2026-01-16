‘We have to do better’ - Marcel Hartel on turning the page on St. Louis CITY’s struggles and ushering in a new era under Yoann Damet

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla - Marcel Hartel is settled at this point. The German has been in St. Louis for 18 months, and for all of the criticism of St. Louis CITY SC, the former St. Pauli midfielder has certainly provided for the Missouri-based club. Most importantly, for him at least, he likes it here.

"I feel good. My family is feeling pretty well. So we landed here, and everybody was helping me and also when my family was arriving in St Louis. So we have a very helpful community," he tells GOAL at MLS's Media Tour.

That much is clear. Watch Hartel walk around, St. Louis badge on his chest, and he looks like a player happy where he is. The problem? His team isn't quite firing. After topping the Western Conference in their inaugural season, St. Louis have rather struggled. Last year, they were among the worst teams in MLS, and spent a majority of the season with an interim manager in charge.

Hartel expects better.

"Of course, we have to do better," he says.

But this is a new year. St. Louis have made a good hire, bringing in Yoann Damet, one of Wilfried Nancy's top assistants at the Columbus Crew. He is an MLS vet and a sound tactical mind. That could be the lift the club needs.

"I was happy, because I was hoping that he could bring a bit of style from Columbus, how they play. They were amazing for a couple of years now," Hartel says.

Preseason has only just begun. There could yet be some more moves in the transfer market, while time on the grass will see Damet's plans crystallize a little more. For Hartel, a new season brings a new opportunity. And that can only be a good thing.

Sabbi joined GOAL Convo, a weekly Q&A with central figures in North American soccer, to talk life in St. Louis, 2026 expectations, and toasted ravioli.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.