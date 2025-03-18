'We have found a matchup that the players genuinely care about' - MLS Executive Vice President Camilo Durana shares details behind 2025 All-Star Game vs. Liga MX, updates on Skills Challenge and more

MLS Executive Vice President Camilo Durana joined GOAL Convo to talk about the 2025 All-Star Game and why the league is going up against Liga MX

The 2025 MLS All-Star Game is officially set to be played against Mexico's best footballers, the Liga MX All-Stars - the league confirmed Tuesday. It will be the fourth time in the past five seasons that MLS will clash with their rivals to the south in the celebratory game featuring North America's best players.

The contest will be played at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas - home of MLS side Austin FC. Los Verde have established one of the best fanbases in all of MLS, selling out 100 percent of their home matches since the club's inception in 2021. The club, backed by celebrity co-owner Matthew McConaughey, has become a hotbed for growing the game in the heart of Texas.

Camilo Durana, MLS Executive Vice President of their Apple Partnership, Properties, & Events, joined GOAL Convo, a weekly Q&A with central figures in the American soccer scene. Durana discusses what went into selecting the Liga MX All-Stars as their opponent in 2025, why Austin is the host city, updates to the Skills Challenge, and more.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.