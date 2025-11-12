'We do not produce players like this' - USMNT legend Tim Howard praises Gio Reyna as rare talent ahead of November friendlies

Howard emphasized that Reyna possesses qualities rarely seen in American soccer, describing him as a "generational talent" with technical skills that differentiate him from the country's traditional player profile. The former Manchester United and Everton goalkeeper noted that while the United States has historically produced physically robust players, strong defenders, reliable goalkeepers, and hardworking strikers, Reyna represents something entirely different.

“I’m a fan of Gio because I have my eyes wide open about who U.S. Soccer is. And like I said to you before, time and time again, we do not produce players like this. Whether they reach their full potential or not, we don’t produce players like this," Howard said on the Unfiltered Soccer podcast. "We’ve had, and I mentioned on this show, we’ve had Todd Ramos, we’ve had Claudio Reyna, we’ve had you [Landon Donovan], we’ve had Clint [Dempsey], we’ve had Christian [Pulisic], right?

“That’s five, I might be missing one or two, but the people who are generational talents, we don’t have those players. We’ve got robust players, we’ve got good center backs, we’ve got good goalkeepers, and even had good strikers. We don’t produce that type of player, and he is one of those players.”