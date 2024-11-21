Another Wayne Rooney show! Man Utd legend set for second David Beckham-style documentary as TV bosses look to cash in on Coleen's I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! stint
A new documentary series on Wayne Rooney may be in the works as television companies aim to capitalise on his wife Coleen's return to the spotlight.
- Rooney to be subject of another documentary
- TV companies want to capitalise on Coleen's fame
- Coach's wife starring in I'm a Celebrity!