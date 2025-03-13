Wayne Rooney reveals the country he came 'close' to playing for instead of England as Man Utd and Three Lions legend admits call-up mistake changed his mind
Wayne Rooney has revealed how close he came to playing for another country before committing to England and going on to become a Three Lions great.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Rooney made his England debut aged 17
- He came close to playing for another country
- Ex-striker revealed why he changed his mind