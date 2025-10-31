Wayne Rooney reveals the biggest regret of his career involving Cristiano Ronaldo bust-up

Rooney was at the peak of his powers a few months out from the 2006 World Cup, his next tournament after exploding onto the scene at Euro 2004. However, the striker suffered a metatarsal injury just one month out from the World Cup in Germany when playing for United against Chelsea. He faced a race against time to be fit for the big event, which ended in massive disappointment as he was sent off in the quarter-final tie with Portugal. Rooney accidentally stamped on Ricardo Carvalho and Ronaldo was one of several players to encourage the referee to send Rooney off. Ronaldo was later seen winking at the Portugal bench.

And Rooney has admitted that he wished he had never gone to the tournament. He told 'The Wayne Rooney show' on the BBC: "I regret going to the World Cup 2006 probably. I weren’t fit, I shouldn't have went and then it ended with getting a red card and so yeah if I went back, I probably wouldn't go."