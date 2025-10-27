'He's been the best signing' - Wayne Rooney singles out Man Utd star Bryan Mbeumo for huge praise after starring role in Brighton win

Meanwhile, United captain Bruno Fernandes also expressed his delight at the arrivals of Mbeumo, Cunha and Lammens, as well as striker Benjamin Sesko, who has scored two league goals since joining from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in August.

“I think at this club, every time I spoke with anyone who was talking with me, they were asking we need to sign good players and everything else,” Fernandes said after the Brighton win. “We need to sign big characters, not good players because at this club, being good players sometimes is not enough because of the pressure, because of the attention we get and everything. I think we brought in players that are very aware of the dimension of the club. You spoke about Cunha. Cunha has that good arrogance to do the good things and the right things, so that's something good. Bryan, also the same. He's not afraid to take the ball, to do his play, to do his things. We brought two players who were aware of the Premier League, also.

"And then we brought a very young goalkeeper and a centre-forward, they hit the ground flying (running). Obviously, we know Ben (Sesko) will be judged by scoring goals or not. But a part of that, he's been doing great, whatever he's being asked to do. He's got his goals already, and I think now it's going to come more and more because he's more than capable of scoring goals. Senne came probably with the intention of being the number one. He had to wait for his moment. The moment came and he was ready for that. So this is what this club is about. You come, the moment will be there straightaway and you have to take it.”