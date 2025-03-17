WATCH: Who is the world's best full back? Fulham and USMNT star Antonee Robinson reveals his top three fullbacks

Getty Images SportSiddhant LazarWATCH: Who is the world's best full back? Fulham and USMNT star Antonee Robinson reveals his top three fullbacksPremier LeagueA. RobinsonFulhamA. GrimaldoT. HernandezA. HakimiFulham defender shares insights on world's best defensive talents with the list including PSG star Achraf Hakimi.Robinson highlights three standout fullbacks globallyProvides an analysis of why he picked the trioDefender has been called up by USMNT for the CONCACAF Nations League finalsArticle continues below