WATCH: Tottenham's FA Cup tie at non-league Tamworth DELAYED as hosts battle to patch together broken net with tape

Getty Images SportRichie MillsWATCH: Tottenham's FA Cup tie at non-league Tamworth DELAYED as hosts battle to patch together broken net with tapeTottenhamTamworthFA CupTamworth vs TottenhamTottenham's FA Cup clash at non-league Tamworth was delayed as the hosts had to patch up one of the goal nets with tape.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTamworth host Tottenham in FA CupThird-round tie delayed due to goal net issuePlayers sort problem with teamwork and tapeFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱