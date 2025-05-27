This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Zavier Gozo, Real Salt LakeRob Gray-Imagn Images
Siddhant Lazar

WATCH: Real Salt Lake's Zavier Gozo scores first MLS goal days after high school graduation

Major League SoccerZ. GozoD. LunaReal Salt LakeVancouver Whitecaps

The RSL teenager celebrated a remarkable week as he scored his first professional goal just two days after graduating from high school

  • Eighteen-year-old Gozo needed just 50 seconds to open his MLS account
  • Utah native becomes third-youngest goalscorer in RSL's 21-year history
  • Vancouver's Pedro Vite spoiled Gozo's celebration with 90th-minute winner
