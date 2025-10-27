+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
FC Dallas v Los Angeles Football ClubGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

WATCH: LAFC’s Son Heung-Min wins 2025 MLS Goal of the Year for stunning free kick

MLS announced that Los Angeles Football Club forward Son Heung-min has won the 2025 Goal of the Year for his free kick against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Aug. 23. The award, decided by fan voting on MLSsoccer.com, capped a season full of spectacular strikes, with Son’s sixth-minute finish standing out for its precision and technique.

    Fan votes that sealed it

    MLS opened fan voting for the AT&T Goal of the Year in late October, and the award, determined by supporters on MLSsoccer.com, was handed out after voters selected Son’s free kick ahead of a field of nominees from the 2025 season.

  • Watch the moment

    Son’s winner arrived early in the match at FC Dallas when he bent a set piece over the defensive wall and into the near post. 

  • Son’s swift start to life at LAFC

    The South Korean star arrived at Los Angeles Football Club in August after a decade at Tottenham Hotspur and quickly made an impact. Son’s free kick was his first MLS goal and came in just his third appearance for LAFC. Across 10 regular-season games in his debut MLS campaign, he finished with nine goals and three assists.

    What comes next for Son and LAFC

    Son and Steve Cherundolo’s side will face Austin FC in the first round of their MLS postseason, with Game 1 taking place on Oct. 29.