This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - ShowGetty Images Entertainment
Siddhant Lazar

WATCH: Green Day drummer Tré Cool performs at BMO Stadium during LAFC's 2-2 draw

Major League SoccerLos Angeles FCD. Bouanga

The legendary drummer brought rock star energy to the BMO Stadium when he joined the club’s drumline during the action-packed draw

  • Legendary drummer participated in LAFC's in-game percussion section
  • Cool's appearance coincided with Green Day's concert dates in Los Angeles
  • Musician supported LAFC during comeback draw in front of sold-out crowd
Get the MLS Season Pass today!
Stream games now
Article continues below

Next Match