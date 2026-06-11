Wataru Endo withdraws from Japan World Cup squad & RETIRES from international duty due to injury as Liverpool star issues emotional statement

The Liverpool midfielder has been locked in a race against time ever since suffering a serious foot injury during a Premier League fixture against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light back in February. That blow effectively ended his domestic campaign, as he spent the final months of the season watching from the sidelines while undergoing intensive rehabilitation.

There was a glimmer of hope when Endo was named in the initial Japan squad for the tournament, and he even returned to the Liverpool matchday squad as an unused substitute during the 1-1 draw with Brentford on the final day of the season. However, after joining up with his national teammates in Nashville, Tennessee, it became clear that the 33-year-old was not fit enough to compete at the highest level, leading to his unfortunate withdrawal.