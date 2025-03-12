Virgil van Dijk says anyone claiming Liverpool contract extension is close is 'lying' as star defender has 'no idea' if he'll still be at Anfield next season
Virgil van Dijk has claimed that there has been no progress in contract talks with Liverpool as the Dutch defender edges closer to free agency.
- Van Dijk provided update on his contract situation
- 'No idea' if he'll still be at the club next season
- Dutchman focused on winning Carabao Cup and Premier League