Virgil van Dijk fires back at Wayne Rooney's 'over-the-top' criticism in awkward live TV exchange after Liverpool down Real Madrid in the Champions League
Rooney slams Liverpool leaders
Arne Slot's side have already endured a four-game winless run in the Premier League this season, putting them seven points behind runaway leaders Arsenal. Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Manchester United and Brentford all got the better of the reigning champions. After the defeat at the Bees, Rooney claimed that neither Van Dijk nor Salah were taking on the responsibility of turning the club's fortunes around.
On his podcast, The Wayne Rooney Show, he said: "No-one has seen this coming, it's hit them quick, it's hit them hard and I think they're struggling to find a way out of it. This is a time where the manager and the leaders in the team need to figure it out very quickly. Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, they've signed new deals but I don't think they've really led that team this season.
"I think body language tells you a lot, and I think we're seeing slightly different body language from the two of them. They are the top two players in that team and if their body language is not right, that affects everyone else. I might be wrong on this, but if I was a Liverpool fan or the manager, that would be a big concern for me."
Van Dijk hits back at criticism
Since the Brentford defeat, Liverpool have picked up wins against both Aston Villa in the English top flight and now Real Madrid in Europe. The Reds were by far the superior team at Anfield on Tuesday night, playing Los Blancos off the park for most of the evening. Rooney was part of the punditry team for Amazon Prime's coverage, and he came face-to-face with the Liverpool skipper in the aftermath of the match.
Standing alongside the former Red Devils striker, Van Dijk said: "It is easy to say now because we won twice in a row that it helped pretty well but in a world of chaos you have to try and stay calm and take perspective of things. In that meeting the time was October, so much football to be played, so many twists and turns that can happen and I think at times the noise was a lot (said with a small smile on his face). I think it is very important to put things in perspective, keep your head down and work and get out the situation because the quality we have, that is not the issue. It is about keep working and keep going.
"If you lose four or five games in a row as a Liverpool player then it is a fair criticism, that is absolutely normal in that sense. But I think it is over the top at times as well at that point, but that is because we live in a world with so many platforms and so many people can say stuff, it will be picked up and made bigger. I think it is good that ex-players who played at the highest level who dealt with difficult moments as well puts a lot in perspective.
"I think if you watched games then I would definitely take responsibility. I think the comment that I signed my new deal and then it was like 'that is it' and I let it slide, I think that was a bit... but that's my personal opinion and we move on."
No hard feelings between two football icons
Van Dijk and Rooney exchanged a few light-hearted looks and smiles during the interview, before the Dutchman embraced the England legend on his way back to the changing room. Rooney seemed keen to bury the hatchet and move on from his previous criticism, and made sure to pile plenty of praise on Van Dijk and Liverpool. He added: "I am not saying anything any more because I think I spurred them on and put them on a winning streak! I think what I've said was fair when you win the Premier League and then go on a run where you lose three or four games in a row, which you don't expect from Liverpool over the last few years. As Virgil is captain I think that is your opportunity to go and lead the players and that is what I was saying. That happens in football and I think the response has been great from Virgil and the team."
Another tough test on the horizon
After dealing with Madrid, things are not going to get any easier for Slot's men. This weekend, they travel to fierce rivals Manchester City for a huge match. Pep Guariola's side sit second, a point above the Reds, with Erling Haaland once again in blistering form. A win for Liverpool at the Etihad would catapult them above their opponents and into second, making them the closest rivals to first-place Arsenal, who travel to high-flying Sunderland next.
