Vinicius Junior BANNED for key games as Real Madrid winger learns full punishment after red card for shoving Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in back of the head
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has been handed a two-match La Liga ban after being sent off for shoving Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.
- Vinicius sent off against Valencia
- Clashed with Dimitrievski and raged at referee
- Handed two-game suspension for violent conduct