Vinicius(C)GettyImages
Jamie Spencer

'I'm a tormentor of racists!' - Vinicius Jr warns abusers to 'hide in the shadows' after three Valencia fans are jailed for attacks on Real Madrid star

Vinicius JuniorReal MadridValencia vs Real MadridLaLigaValencia

Vinicius Junior took to social media after three Valencia fans were convicted for racially abusing the Real Madrid forward in 2023.

  • Vini responds to racist conviction

  • Three Valencia fans jailed

  • Madrid star vindicated
