When Saudi Arabia will return with fresh mammoth offer for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr after conceding defeat in 2024 transfer pursuit - revealed
Saudi Arabia’s pursuit of Vinicius Jr. is far from over, with reports suggesting that a new and improved offer is expected to arrive in 2025.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Saudi approached Vini Jr. in 2024
- Forward turned them down due to Ballon d'Or considerations
- PIF still keen on a long-term deal for the Brazilian