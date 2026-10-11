Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr issues public apology after bizarre hair-pulling red card against Villarreal

Vinicius believed he had successfully doubled Madrid's advantage late in the game. His celebrations were swiftly cut short when officials instructed the referee to review the footage on the pitchside monitor.

Instead of registering on the scoresheet, the attacker was ordered down the tunnel for his physical altercation with Saliba. The decision left the home crowd stunned as their team finished the match with ten men.

Following the final whistle, the Brazil international quickly took responsibility for his loss of discipline. He posted a brief message on social media, stating: "Sorry to the team and the fans."'



