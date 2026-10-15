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Out of El Clasico! Angry Vinicius Jr slams La Liga over 'bad timing' after learning of four-match ban at stadium before Real Madrid victory
Late suspension rocks Madrid camp
News of a lengthy domestic ban reached the Real Madrid team bus a mere two hours before their Champions League clash against Roma. The Spanish federation handed Vinicius a four-match suspension following his straight red card against Villarreal last weekend.
The timing of the announcement appeared to unsettle the forward at the Stadio Olimpico. Vinicius struggled to find his rhythm and lost possession in the build-up to Roma's second goal, prompting Mourinho to substitute him in the 57th minute.
Despite trailing by two goals, Los Blancos mounted a stunning European comeback. Late strikes from Carlos Espi, Endrick, and Antonio Rudiger ultimately secured a thrilling 4-3 victory for the Spanish giants.
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Frustration boils over in Rome
Both the player and his manager directed their anger at the governing bodies following the final whistle in Italy. Vinicius expressed his bewilderment at the late notice, stating: "I only heard about it at the stadium. I think the ban came at a bad time. They had all day to announce the suspension and just as I get to the stadium, I get the message that I’m going to miss four La Liga games."
The Brazilian attacker also claimed a lack of communication regarding disciplinary guidelines. "I don’t understand why," he added. "The truth is that the rule is new. They’ve never explained this to us. Someone from LaLiga always comes in, or from whatever the refereeing organisation is called, to explain the new rules to us. But this time, this specific thing, nobody told us about it."
Mourinho echoed his forward's sentiments,launching a scathing attack on the federation's conduct. The Portuguese tactician questioned the necessity of delivering the verdict immediately before a crucial European fixture.
"Couldn't they do it tomorrow morning?" Mourinho asked reporters. "They do things shamelessly now. The cat is out of the bag now. Two hours before the match, a player must know he has a four-match suspension. You want to kill a player two hours before the match? It doesn't seem normal to me."
Hair-pulling incident brings severe punishment
The suspension stems from a chaotic sequence during Madrid's 1-0 league triumph over Villarreal. After having a goal ruled out by VAR, Vinicius was dismissed for pulling the hair of opponent Nathan Saliba. The situation escalated rapidly, with Rudiger forced to intervene and restrain his furious team-mate from confronting the referee.
Disciplinary officials ultimately issued a two-match ban for violent conduct, adding a further two games for the winger's subsequent protests. While Vinicius issued an apology to supporters on social media, he maintained his innocence regarding his overall disciplinary record.
"In the end, it’s a red card for me," Vinicius reflected. "It’s very easy… because all the other fans can say it was the right decision. But I’ve never committed a violent act against another player. I’ve always kept a cool head. I get kicked a lot and in the end, the card always goes to me."
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Clasico absence gives Mourinho a headache
While the remarkable comeback in Rome provides vital momentum, Vinicius' extended domestic absence creates a significant tactical dilemma for Mourinho. The Brazilian will miss a crucial stretch of La Liga fixtures, starting with a clash against Sevilla on October 18.
More importantly, Madrid must navigate a highly anticipated El Clasico showdown with Barcelona on October 25 without their star forward. He will also sit out encounters against Racing Santander and Valencia in early November, forcing Mourinho to find alternative attacking solutions during a pivotal phase of the title race.
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