Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Jamie Spencer

Vincius Junior 'convinced' he will NOT be crowned 2024 Ballon d'Or winner as furious Real Madrid CANCEL ceremony travel plans for Brazilian & Jude Bellingham in dramatic boycott

Vinicius JuniorBallon d'OrReal MadridJ. BellinghamLaLiga

Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham will not attend the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony as the club reacts furiously to a potential snub for the Brazilian.

  • Vinicius Jr. believes he hasn't won Ballon d'Or
  • Real Madrid stars may not attend ceremony
  • Man City midfielder Rodri now expected to win
