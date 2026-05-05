Is this Vincent Kompany's successor? Bayern Munich chief Uli Hoeness tips his own nephew for shock return amid strong Bundesliga results

Despite discussing a potential successor, Uli was quick to clarify that he remains a massive fan of the work currently being done by Kompany. The Belgian has earned rave reviews for the way he has reorganised the squad and implemented an attacking brand of football that has seen Bayern return to the top of the table. He is clearly not looking for a change anytime soon.

"He can stay here for another five or ten years as far as I'm concerned," Hoeness emphasised during his interview. He credited Kompany with the rapid development of the current roster, stating: "This special feeling, this development, I clearly attribute to our coach. Out of a group of 15, 16 or 18 very good individual players, a homogeneous team has emerged. He has made all the players better."



