'An emotional rollercoaster!' – Vincent Kompany speaks out after VAR chalks off four Bayern goals

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany watched his side endure an extraordinary afternoon as they were held to a 2-2 draw away at Augsburg. Despite dominating possession and putting the ball in the net six times, four offside rulings denied the champions victory.

The Bavarian derby proved chaotic from the opening whistle, with Augsburg taking the lead before nine seconds had elapsed.

"It was an emotional rollercoaster," Kompany stated after the final whistle. "We had the ball in the net six times, but four didn't count. We're not happy, because we didn't win."