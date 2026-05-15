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Video: Vingada tells Koora (Part 2 of 2) that even the world's best coach would struggle to succeed with the Saudi national team

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The Saudi Pro League promotes the competition globally but does not serve the national team

My sacking as coach of the Green Falcons was the biggest shock of my career, and replacing Renard won't help.

Saudi players are similar to Brazilians, and the Green Falcons will not repeat the Argentina upset.

On their day, Portugal can beat any side, and we are not 'Ronaldo's team'.

Meanwhile, Mourinho's challenge at Real Madrid remains daunting, yet he remains the finest Portuguese coach in the game.

After discussing his Egyptian stint, the Pharaohs' outlook and Arab hopes for the 2026 World Cup in the first part of his interview with Koora, the Portuguese coach continues to share his extensive expertise. but this time from a perspective closer to Saudi Arabia and Portugal, the two countries where he left a special mark during his coaching career.

Vingada, who masterminded Saudi Arabia's 1996 Asian Cup triumph—their last continental crown—shares his candid thoughts on the current state of the Green Falcons and the impact of the league's investment boom on homegrown talent.

He also recalls one of the most bitter moments of his coaching career—being sacked weeks before Saudi Arabia were on the verge of qualifying for the 1998 World Cup—and levels clear criticism at certain administrative decisions in Saudi football, emphasising that money alone does not build a team capable of competing on the world stage.

He also assesses Portugal's World Cup prospects, outlines his vision for Cristiano Ronaldo's future, and underlines the limits of the star's current influence. Rejecting the idea of reducing Portugal to "The Don" alone, he praises the current generation's ability to compete with the world's best.

Vingada previously led the senior Portuguese side in the 1990s, coached the Olympic team at the 1996 Atlanta Games, and served on the staff of the youth setup that won back-to-back World Cups in 1989 and 1991.

In his interview with Koora , Vingada also shares his thoughts on the possibility of compatriot José Mourinho returning to Real Madrid and reflects on the success of Portuguese coaches worldwide. On to the second part of the interview:

  • How far do you expect Portugal to progress in the World Cup?

    Portugal is likely to finish in the top ten at the 2026 World Cup. They should comfortably exit the group stage and have a realistic chance of reaching the quarter-finals. On their day, they possess the quality to beat any side.

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  • Do you believe Cristiano Ronaldo will retire after the 2026 World Cup, and how many more years do you think he can play?

    He has two clear objectives in mind: to compete in this World Cup and to prove that he remains physically capable of thriving at the highest level. Thereafter, he aims to reach 1,000 career goals, share the pitch with his son, and then hang up his boots.

  • If you were Portugal's manager, would you start Ronaldo and keep him on for the full 90 minutes, given that he is on the brink of several World Cup records, or would you factor in his age?

    Although the matches are scheduled five days apart, affording adequate recovery time, the manager will surely recognise that Ronaldo is no longer at his peak physically and will rotate him accordingly.

    If Portugal are ahead, he could be substituted, and if the team secures qualification for the round of 32, he might be given a rest.

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  • Republic of Ireland v Portugal - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    What do you make of the claim that Portugal is a "one-man team"?

    Portugal boasts several fantastic players, and in my view, it would be a mistake to build the entire team around Ronaldo. He's an exceptional player and a model professional, but we also have other outstanding talents.

  • Portuguese managers currently dominate the world's top leagues. What explains this success, and who do you consider to be the best manager right now?

    Portuguese coaches are renowned for their adaptability to any culture, delivering their best through strong interpersonal skills and high professional standards.

    While there are several outstanding Portuguese coaches, I currently rate Marco Silva at Fulham very highly.

  • Strong rumours suggest that José Mourinho is set to return to Real Madrid. Do you believe he can guide the team back to winning ways?

    Real Madrid's issue is not purely technical, nor is it merely about coaching a squad of star players. It is about managing egos and handling the immense pressure from fans, the media and sponsors. Mourinho's extensive track record and wealth of experience mean he is well equipped, yet the challenge would test any manager.

  • Given Portugal's current dominance, what are your thoughts on the proposal to appoint a Spanish coach to lead the Portuguese national team at the World Cup?

    Roberto Martínez may not have won a trophy with Belgium, yet he has done an excellent job, nurturing a fantastic squad from an exceptional generation. He fell just short of the title, but after Fernando Santos, I believe he was the right choice.

  • Can Saudi Arabia shock Spain the way they stunned Argentina?

    Saudi Arabia were the only side to beat Argentina at the last World Cup in Qatar. It was a fantastic match, and, in my view, the Green Falcons deserved the win. This result was not mere luck for Saudi Arabia or a bad day for Argentina; it stemmed from several key factors.

    That performance demonstrated the raw talent within the Saudi squad, a factor that also contributed to the nation's Asian Cup triumph under my management in 1996.

    While Saudi players remain talented, the league's recent focus on high-profile foreign signings—aimed more at raising the league's profile than nurturing domestic talent—may prevent the national team from producing another shock result.

  • I was one of the coaches who guided Saudi Arabia to the World Cup only to be sacked soon after, and now the same scenario has unfolded for Renard. Did the Saudi Arabian Football Federation err by dismissing the Frenchman just two months before the tournament?

    Sacking a manager is always a tough call, and the Gulf region has seen plenty of it. I experienced it first-hand after winning the Asian Cup with Saudi Arabia, beating the UAE in Abu Dhabi to make the Green Falcons Asian champions once more. Some 30 years on, the national team has yet to lift another trophy.

    I then guided the Saudi national team through the 1998 World Cup qualifiers, but during one match, events occurred that I considered unacceptable. I was dismissed after our 1-0 win over Qatar, despite needing only one point from the final three matches to secure qualification alongside Iran. Missing out on the chance to coach at the World Cup was one of the biggest disappointments of my career.

    Now the same pattern is repeating itself with Hervé Renard. I do not believe it is a wise move: Renard has already worked in Saudi Arabia, everyone knows his methods, and his departure weakens the team's chances. Coaching influence has waned; management now acts as it sees fit, and this decision will not benefit the Green Falcons.

  • Is the high number of foreign professionals in the Saudi league the real reason behind the national team's decline?

    The development of Saudi players remains incomplete. Many rarely start matches; I saw them only three or four times last season, and their lack of match fitness was evident when they joined the national team, since they mostly serve as reserves for their clubs.

    The league's current format, which allows many foreign players, further limits opportunities for locals, especially talented youngsters who never get a chance to grow.

    Saudi Arabia may still qualify for major tournaments, but under this system—no matter who coaches the team—it will struggle to achieve significant results.

    The Saudi league's heavy reliance on foreign players may boost media revenue and salaries, but it hinders the genuine development of domestic football.

    I said this two years ago, and I will say it again: this system does not help develop Saudi football or secure its future. Saudi players have real talent—some even mirror Brazilian qualities in the Gulf—yet they do not get to play.

  • FBL-KSA-NASSR-NAJMAAFP

    Do you believe Jesus was treated unfairly at Al-Hilal?

    Jesus did a fantastic job with Al-Hilal, delivering a run of victories and excellent results that culminated in an exceptional season; replicating his success will be tough. Al-Hilal is Saudi Arabia's biggest club, and the pressure is immense, yet a manager who delivers so much deserves better treatment than this, especially given the outstanding work he and his staff have done.

    Yet that is football: sometimes a manager excels, but ultimately only results are remembered, however impressive the underlying work.

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