VIDEO: ‘Coincidence? I think not!’ - Rob McElhenney shares hilarious Wrexham conspiracy after watching Red Dragons annihilate Accrington Stanley
Rob McElhenney came up with a hilarious Wrexham conspiracy after watching his team annihilate Accrington Stanley 4-0 at the Stok Cae Ras on Saturday.
- Mullin's hat-trick powered Wrexham to 4-0 win
- Temporary Kop stand named "Fourth Wall"
- McElhenney draws hilarious correlation between name and scoreline