VIDEO: 'Really angry' Unai Emery claims Aston Villa are NOT top-five contenders in 'weird' interview after home defeat to Everton
Villa missed the chance to go second in the Premier League
Ex-England international Redknapp was among those watching on as David Moyes’ Toffees left the West Midlands with a hard-fought 1-0 win. Thierno Barry scored the only goal of the game just before the hour mark.
Everton had almost gone in front inside 11 seconds, as Merlin Rohl hit the post, while Jake O’Brien saw an effort ruled out by the offside flag and a VAR review. Villa did create opportunities of their own, but fell surprisingly flat on home soil.
Emery’s side missed the chance to climb above Manchester City and into second spot in the Premier League standings. They, like Pep Guardiola’s troops, remain seven points back on table-topping Arsenal.
Despite allowing precious points to slip through their grasp, Villa are still eight points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United and appear well on course to compete for Champions League qualification.
Watch Emery conduct 'weird' interview after Villa defeat
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
What Emery said & how Redknapp reacted
Emery was, however, quick to play down their credentials at the final whistle against Everton. With the Villans nursing injuries and being left short on attacking options, with Ollie Watkins their only recognised senior striker, the 54-year-old sought to curb collective expectations.
He told Sky Sports: “We are not contender to be in the top five. We are still not being contenders. There are other teams with more potential than us.” Quizzed on why he thinks that, Emery bizarrely offered no response and stared at his interviewer before walking away.
Responding to those antics, Redknapp - who was on punditry duty alongside former Villa and Everton star Ashley Young - said: “It was certainly one of the oddest interviews I have ever seen. The bit at the end, when he goes quiet. It was a very sensible question.
“I don't know what he is trying to allude to. I guess he is just genuinely devastated with that performance and result. They do need players.”
- Getty
Transfer reminder: Villa need recruits before winter deadline
Emery went on to say at his post-match press conference: “We are doing a fantastic season. When we played at Everton (in September), we drew and we were worse than now. Of course today we lost a very good opportunity and we are in front of other teams who are competing to be in the position we are. We lost the opportunity to be second in the league, something fantastic.
“But after feeling our frustration at losing this match, we must try and recover our good, positive way we are doing. Football is to win, to lose, or to draw. When you are losing you are sad, like we are now, when you are winning you are happy and mostly we have had more time happy than sad.
“We are frustrated, disappointed, but everything we did before is for something and we lost the opportunity to be second in the league. But our target in the Premier League is to try to get our best in 38 matches and until the day 34, I’m not going to speak about where we can finish.”
Emery added on his depleted numbers, with a transfer reminder being offered to Villa’s board with the January window open: “It is another opportunity for other players to play. We have enough players to get the performance we need. Of course, we must replace players who are leaving. We must keep working and thinking how we can improve.”
Aston Villa fixtures 2025-26: Next up for Emery's side
Everton have become the first team to win at Villa Park since August, when Crystal Palace achieved that feat. Emery will now be taking his side out on the road for a Europa League clash with Fenerbahce and a testing trip to Newcastle. He will be hoping to welcome fresh faces on board to help to lift his spirits and make him a little more confident of competing for a top-five finish.