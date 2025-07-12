VIDEO: Pep Guardiola belts out Oasis hit 'Don't Look Back in Anger' as Man City boss attends Heaton Park reunion concert with daughter Maria
Pep Guardiola was filmed belting out 'Don't Look Back in Anger' alongside his daughter at Oasis' first gig in their native Manchester for 15 years.
- Pep pictured with Gallagher family before show
- Manchester rockers play massive Heaton Park gig
- City boss belts out smash hit with daughter