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VIDEO: Paul Pogba finally scores first goal for Monaco with thunderous shot as ex-Man Utd star steps up bid to return to full fitness
Pogba finally opens Monaco account
Pogba opened the scoring in the contest with a trademark piece of brilliance. Stepping up from midfield, Pogba unleashed a thunderous right-footed shot that left the goalkeeper with no chance and drew a delighted reaction from the crowd. It was a reminder that the France international remains a player capable of changing a game with a single swing of his boot.
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Building up fitness again
Since joining Monaco last summer, Pogba’s road to full fitness has been anything but smooth. Having previously served a doping ban while on Juventus' books, his transition back to competitive football has been hampered by a series of nagging physical issues that have limited him to just three appearances so far this season.
While Pogba managed to get on the scoresheet against Brentford, his primary objective remains building the match engine required to compete at the highest level in Ligue 1. The club is hopeful that this goal represents a psychological breakthrough for the veteran star.
- AFP
What comes next?
While Pogba’s individual moment of magic provided the highlight of the afternoon, it was not enough to secure a victory for Sébastien Pocognoli's side. The French giants eventually fell to a 2-1 defeat against Brentford.
It was, however, just a run out to keep the squad fresh ahead of a crucial Ligue 1 clash against Marseille on April 5, which could yet see Pogba make his return to competitive action.