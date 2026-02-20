VIDEO: Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace reign turns ugly as fans taunt manager during Conference League draw in Bosnia

Disgruntled fans made their feelings clear, with Glasner becoming a target for terrace taunts less than a year on from guiding Palace to their first major trophy triumph. They followed up their 2025 FA Cup win with victory over Liverpool in the Community Shield.

Austrian tactician Glasner has, however, revealed that he will be leaving south London when his contract expires in the summer. Some supporters may want to see him depart sooner than that, as they bellowed “sacked in the morning” at the dugout in Mostar.

Glasner cut a frustrated figure for much of Palace’s draw with Zrinjski and berated wing-back Daniel Munoz when stepping onto the field at the final whistle. He went on to tell TNT Sports of a disappointing display: “We just made two easy mistakes. You see all the opportunities, it wasn’t always the overload, but we can’t defend one-v-one.

“That is what I said before the game, we need to get our defence sorted. We see they are not in the best rhythm. We are always making changes. We need to be very self-critical today. We controlled the game, like against Burnley (a 3-2 defeat), but we gave away the momentum with easy mistakes.”