VIDEO: 'They're not laughing anymore!' - Bukayo Saka & Myles Lewis-Skelly taunt critics who called Arsenal 'bottlers' after Premier League title success
Gunners respond to 'bottling' taunts
Arsenal's long wait for a Premier League crown finally ended on Tuesday evening when Manchester City failed to beat Bournemouth, sparking wild celebrations across north London and at the club's training ground. For Saka and Lewis-Skelly, the victory provided the perfect opportunity to address those who claimed Arsenal would once again crumble under pressure at the business end of the season.
In a video shared on Saka’s Instagram account, Lewis-Skelly was seen holding a bottle of champagne and cheekily referencing the taunts they have endured. The young midfielder took a direct swipe at the narrative by stating: "They called us bottlers, and now we're holding the bottles!"
Watch the clip
The celebrations did not stop there, as Saka used Jurrien Timber’s social media channel to drive the point home further. After three consecutive seasons of finishing as runners-up, the England international made it clear that the Gunners are finally the ones enjoying the last laugh.
Reflecting on the decades of frustration for the club, Saka said: "Let me tell you something, 22 years, they were laughing and joking, they’re not laughing anymore, look, it’s going to be shining." This pointed message comes after months of intense rivalry where vendors outside the Etihad Stadium were seen selling actual Arsenal-labelled water bottles in an attempt to mock the Gunners' title charge.
Celebrations erupt at London Colney
The scenes at the London Colney training ground reflected the immense relief and joy within the squad after ending a drought dating back to the 'Invincibles' season of 2003-04. While the players partied behind closed doors, legendary figure Ian Wright was spotted leading the chants outside the Emirates Stadium as thousands of fans descended on the ground to mark the historic achievement.
Arsenal have faced relentless scrutiny for failing to get over the line in recent years, including domestic cup exits and late-season stumbles. However, Arteta's men have remained resilient this term, maintaining their lead over a relentless City side and finally securing the piece of silverware that has eluded them for over two decades.
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Double glory in sight
Saka, Lewis-Skelly, and the rest of the squad will officially be presented with their winners' medals this Sunday. Arsenal are set to conclude their remarkably successful league campaign with a trip to Selhurst Park to face London rivals Crystal Palace, where they will also lift the iconic Premier League trophy in front of their travelling supporters.
Once the domestic celebrations conclude, Arsenal will immediately pivot their focus toward European glory. Arteta's side have the opportunity to complete a historic double when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30.