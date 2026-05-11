VIDEO: Neymar scores superb solo goal for Santos as Brazil star steps up bid to make 2026 World Cup squad

The legendary number 10 proved he still possesses the star power to decide matches in the Brazilian Serie A. In what was a pressure-cooker environment for Santos, Neymar delivered a masterclass in clinical finishing and playmaking to help snap the club's worrying seven-game winless streak.

His opening goal, which came in first-half stoppage time, was a classic display of his trademark style. Starting the move out wide on the left, Neymar drove inside, exchanged a slick one-two with a team-mate, and effortlessly guided the ball past the goalkeeper into the far corner. It was a goal that reminded everyone why he remains the central figure in Brazilian football culture.