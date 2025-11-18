VIDEO: Miami Dolphins star Jack Jones copies Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' celebration at the Bernabeu after overtime interception in historic NFL game

In front of a packed house in the Spanish capital - with Puerto Rican superstar Daddy Yankee and Argentine producer Bizarrap delivering an epic half-time show for 78,610 fans - Jones ensured that it would be the Dolphins heading back to the United States with a much-needed win to their name.

They were able to battle past the Washington Commanders, with overtime required in order to determine a victor on the day. Jones put the Phins in a strong field position to claim the ‘W’ when plucking a vital interception out of the air, with Miami ultimately going on to seal a 16-13 victory.

After his interception, Jones pulled out Ronaldo’s famous celebration as he spun through the air in Madrid.