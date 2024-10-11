VIDEO: Mason Greenwood all smiles in ‘can you name’ challenge – with ex-Man Utd forward taking on England U21 star Jonathan Rowe in musicians, geography, English clubs & Marseille legends quiz
Mason Greenwood was all smiles when taking on England U21 star Jonathan Rowe in a quiz that tested their music, geography and Marseille knowledge.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Left Old Trafford in summer transfer
- Enjoyed flying start to spell in France
- Feeling positive on and off the pitch