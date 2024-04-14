Mary Earps Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Mary Earps somehow denies Lauren James with unbelievable acrobatic save to protect Man Utd's 2-1 lead over Chelsea in FA Cup semi-final - before bellowing X-rated message to team-mates

Mary EarpsLauren JamesManchester United WomenChelsea FC WomenWomen's footballManchester United Women vs Chelsea FC WomenFA Cup

Mary Earps pulled off a stunning acrobatic save to deny England team-mate Lauren James during Manchester United’s FA Cup clash with Chelsea.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Red Devils raced into early lead
  • James gave Blues hope before half-time
  • Shot at silverware up for grabs

Editors' Picks