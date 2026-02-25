Getty Images Sport
VIDEO: Man Utd star Amad Diallo names three best players in the world right now & picks out Premier League GOATs
The elite bracket of world football
When asked by ESPN to name the three best players in the world right now, Amad’s selections reflected a deep appreciation for the flair and technical brilliance of La Liga. The United starlet chose Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele as his top trio, notably overlooking established Premier League names in favour of the explosive talent currently dominating the Spanish and French landscapes.
This preference for the creative hubs of Spain and France suggests that Amad is particularly drawn to 'pure' dribblers who thrive in one-on-one situations. By omitting heavyweights such as Erling Haaland or Manchester City's midfield maestros, he has highlighted a personal bias towards the aesthetic and mercurial nature of the game.
The ‘Electric’ Trio: Amad’s favourite wingers to watch
The United starlet's selections reflect a deep appreciation for flair and directness, traits he often attempts to mirror in his own game under the bright lights of the Theatre of Dreams. Diallo names Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz in his top three favourite wingers to watch, grouping him with Lamine Yamal and Vinicius Jr. The inclusion of the former Liverpool man alongside the established dominance of Real Madrid’s Vinicius and the meteoric rise of Barcelona’s teenage sensation Yamal highlights just how highly the Colombian is regarded by his professional peers.
Honouring the legends and African icons
The conversation then shifted to the greatest of all time debate within the Premier League context. Looking back at the legends who built the division’s reputation, Amad identified Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo as the three greatest players in the history of the competition. It is a selection that bridges the gap between United’s golden eras and Arsenal’s "Invincibles" period, reflecting his respect for the league's heritage.
As a proud Ivorian, Amad also paid tribute to the pioneers of African football. His list of the three greatest African players of all time featured his legendary compatriot Didier Drogba, alongside Samuel Eto’o and Yaya Toure. This selection highlights the immense influence these icons have had on the younger generation of African talents currently making their mark in Europe.
- AFP
Life at Carrington: Amad’s inner circle
Beyond his global tastes, Amad provided a glimpse into the dressing room dynamics at Manchester United. When asked about his closest friends at the club, he named Leny Yoro, Bryan Mbeumo and Ayden Heaven
As Amad continues his own development at Old Trafford, he clearly looks to the best in the business for inspiration. Having registered two goals and three assists in 22 appearances across all competitions this season, the young winger is starting to translate that inspiration into tangible output on the pitch. Whether he can fully replicate the devastating impact of the players he admires remains to be seen, but his taste in talent - from the heritage of Henry to the modern brilliance of Díaz - suggests he knows exactly what it takes to reach the pinnacle of the sport.
Advertisement