Inter Miami/Instagram VIDEO: Lionel Messi lifts trophy No.46! Inter Miami superstar enhances standing as the most decorated player of all-time as Inter Miami claim Supporters’ Shield in MLS for 2024 L. Messi Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi has enhanced his record as the most decorated player of all-time, with Inter Miami’s Supporters’ Shield triumph earning him trophy No.46. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below More silverware for Argentine's collection

Herons posted best regular season record

Herons posted best regular season record

Sights now set on tasting MLS Cup glory