VIDEO: Joao Palhinha, that is outrageous! Tottenham midfielder scores unbelievable overhead kick goal - his SECOND of the season - against Bournemouth

Palhinha joined Spurs on loan from Bayern Munich over the summer and the north London side have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season. The Portugal international was a first-team regular but has recently featured frequently from the bench, with his start at Bournemouth just his second in his last seven league outings.

The 30-year-old's overhead kick was the second he has scored in 2025-26 having netted in similarly acrobatic fashion in the EFL Cup win over Doncaster back in September. Palhinha's goal in midweek was his fifth of the campaign and third in the Premier League since his summer switch.

However, the midfielder's wonder strike wasn't enough for Spurs to avoid another defeat as their poor form rumbled on. Pressure is mounting on head coach Frank with the Dane struggling to string a run of results together following a bright start to the season.

Defeat at Bournemouth means Spurs have now won only two of their last 12 league matches, beating Brentford and Crystal Palace in that run. The downturn in form has seen the capital outfit drop to 14th, though they remain 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

