VIDEO: Joao Palhinha, that is outrageous! Tottenham midfielder scores unbelievable overhead kick goal - his SECOND of the season - against Bournemouth
Bournemouth end winless run late on vs Spurs
Spurs took an early lead on Wednesday night as Mathys Tel scored his third league goal of the season to put Thomas Frank's side ahead. However, Bournemouth turned the game on its head before the break courtesy of Evanilson and Junior Kroupi.
The north London side saw a penalty call overturned following a VAR decision in the second half after Micky van de Ven felt he was fouled before Palhinha's acrobatic effort in the 78th minute. And just as though it seemed the spoils would be shared on the south coast, Semenyo popped up with his 10th league goal of the season deep into second-half injury time as Bournemouth ended their 11-game winless run in dramatic fashion.
Watch the goal
Pressure mounting on Frank
Palhinha joined Spurs on loan from Bayern Munich over the summer and the north London side have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season. The Portugal international was a first-team regular but has recently featured frequently from the bench, with his start at Bournemouth just his second in his last seven league outings.
The 30-year-old's overhead kick was the second he has scored in 2025-26 having netted in similarly acrobatic fashion in the EFL Cup win over Doncaster back in September. Palhinha's goal in midweek was his fifth of the campaign and third in the Premier League since his summer switch.
However, the midfielder's wonder strike wasn't enough for Spurs to avoid another defeat as their poor form rumbled on. Pressure is mounting on head coach Frank with the Dane struggling to string a run of results together following a bright start to the season.
Defeat at Bournemouth means Spurs have now won only two of their last 12 league matches, beating Brentford and Crystal Palace in that run. The downturn in form has seen the capital outfit drop to 14th, though they remain 13 points clear of the relegation zone.
- AFP
Spurs follow up Bournemouth defeat with Villa welcome
Spurs are in FA Cup action this weekend, though they welcome high-flying Aston Villa to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their third round clash. Villa, who were held to a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in midweek, are unbeaten in 13 of their last 14 matches in all competitions, winning 12 times in that run.
Saturday's trip to Tottenham will mark Villa's fifth successive away game in the capital, and they have failed to win their last two trips to London having lost 4-1 at Arsenal prior to their stalemate with the Eagles on Wednesday night.
Tottenham, meanwhile, follow up their home FA Cup tie against Villa with a home clash against relegation-threated West Ham. The Hammers remain in the drop zone following Tuesday's 2-1 home defeat to Nottingham Forest, a loss that leaves West Ham seven points off safety as pressure mounts on Nuno Espirito Santo.