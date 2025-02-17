VIDEO: James Maddison risks Roy Keane's wrath as he fires back at Man Utd legend's 'cuckoo land' criticism with cheeky TikTok after winning goal against Red Devils
Spurs star James Maddison has risked incurring the wrath of Roy Keane when delivering a cheeky response to criticism from the Manchester United great.
- Keane questioned value to Spurs cause
- Maddison netted winner vs Man Utd
- Delighted with response to his critics