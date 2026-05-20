VIDEO: Ian Wright serenaded by fans as Arsenal legend joins wild Premier League title celebrations outside the Emirates

There was no better person to represent the heart of the Arsenal faithful than Wright, who was filmed singing and dancing with fans in North London. Wearing a fresh Arsenal home shirt and a supporters' scarf, the club's iconic former goalscorer looked like any other fan as he soaked up the historic atmosphere outside the ground.

The celebrations across London were sparked by Manchester City being held to a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth, a result that left the Gunners with an unassailable four-point lead at the top of the table. With only one game left to play, the title race is officially over, and the Emirates is now the epicentre of a massive victory parade.

Wright said of the celebrations: "It’s just been so tough the last three years and to finally do it, honestly, what can I say? It’s amazing! This club deserves it, our fans deserves it, all around the world and everybody. We deserve this, man."







