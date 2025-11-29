VIDEO: Hansi Flick comforted by Raphinha as Barcelona boss looks close to tears after win over Alaves

Barcelona were stunned inside 60 seconds when Pablo Ibanez punished slack defending to fire Alaves into the lead. The early blow rattled Flick’s side, but gradually they found their rhythm. Raphinha, making his return to the starting lineup, became the spark they desperately needed. It was his work in the build-up that created the equaliser, slipping a clever pass into space for Lamine Yamal. While Robert Lewandowski failed to convert the chance, the rebound fell kindly for Yamal, who buried his effort to bring Barcelona level. After the equaliser, Barca were fully in control. Dani Olmo completed a superb brace, capitalising on Raphinha’s assist for his second goal, and the hosts saw out the match with a professional performance.
A video circulating on social media showed Raphinha sitting beside Flick on the bench, speaking to the German coach, who appeared visibly emotional. Flick shook his head repeatedly, as if overwhelmed by the occasion. He later revealed what the Brazilian had said to him: "After the end of the match, Raphinha was telling me the same thing I said last time: We will improve. We will be much better in the upcoming matches."