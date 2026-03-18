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VIDEO: Half-century heroes! Harry Kane and Mo Salah both hit 50 Champions League goals as Bayern & Liverpool stars cement European legacy
Kane leads Bayern cruise against Atalanta
For Kane, his milestone arrived during Bayern Munich's crucial knockout tie against Atalanta. He opened the scoring in the first half by converting a penalty, taking his European tally up to 49. He then demonstrated exactly why he is regarded as one of the best forwards in world football, showcasing his elite striker's instinct. Receiving the ball inside a crowded penalty area, Kane executed a brilliant, lightning-fast turn that left the Atalanta defence completely stranded. Before the goalkeeper even had a chance to set his feet, the forward unleashed a devastating, unstoppable shot into the back of the net to bring up his 50th Champions League goal in spectacular fashion.
Lennart Karl and Luis Diaz went on to score later in the game, giving Bayern a 4-1 win on the night and a 10-2 aggregate victory. Up next for Vincent Kompany's men is a quarter-final tie with a Real Madrid side fresh off of eliminating Manchester City.
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Salah reaches milestone in Anfield battle
Over at Anfield, Salah ensured he wouldn't be left out of the spotlight, reaching his own half-century with an absolute trademark stunner against Galatasaray. In the 61st minute, with Liverpool cruising to a 4-1 aggregate lead, the Egyptian King took matters into his own hands. Receiving the ball on the edge of the penalty area, Salah immediately drove at the retreating Turkish defence. With a quick drop of the shoulder, he shifted the ball onto his favoured left foot, changed the angle perfectly, and curled a magnificent, unstoppable effort into the far corner.
It was a vintage Salah finish and made up for his earlier penalty miss as Liverpool looked to gain control of the tie after losing the first leg. Salah's goal capped off the evening for the Anfield side, who ran out 4-1 aggregate winners to set up a tie against PSG in the quarter-finals.
Kane & Salah make the top 10
Having now breached the 50-goal barrier, both Kane and Salah will be looking to climb even higher up the all-time Champions League scoring charts. They are now joint-10th in the all-time Champions League goal records, level with Thierry Henry. Ruud van Nistelrooy, on 56, is ahead of them, while Thomas Muller and Erling Haaland have 57.
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