VIDEO: Fuming Cristiano Ronaldo trudges off in disbelief after being subbed in Al-Nassr's top-of-the-table Saudi Pro League clash with Al-Hilal & makes cryptic gesture on bench

There were 82 minutes on the clock when Ronaldo was beckoned towards the touchline. He had broken the deadlock in a heavyweight encounter shortly before half-time, but Al-Nassr quickly unravelled from there. Despite being dominant in the opening 45 minutes, the game was turned on its head after the break.
Salem Al Dawsari converted from the penalty spot in the 57th minute, Mohamed Kanno put Al-Hilal in front - shortly before Nawaf Alaqidi was sent off - and Ruben Neves wrapped up a 3-1 win when holding his nerve from 12 yards in stoppage-time.