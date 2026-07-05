VIDEO: Paraguay player tries to scuff penalty spot - only for France superstar Kylian Mbappe to score anyway & celebrate in his face

France head coach Didier Deschamps praised his side for maintaining their composure after a physical and tense contest at Lincoln Financial Field. He felt Paraguay relied heavily on aggression and gamesmanship throughout the match.

"It wasn't easy. They used every resource possible," Deschamps told M6. "It is maybe not the kind of football that brings people to the stadium, playing with that aggression, exaggerating everything."

He added in his press conference: "I am not going to criticise the referee but we finished the game with three bookings and yet there were a lot of things going on. I won't criticise Paraguay. Every team can play however they want, but I could do without the insults. The most important thing is that there were no incidents at the end. But all that matters is that we have qualified."