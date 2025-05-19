Cristiano Ronaldo Jr haircutGetty/Instagram
Chris Burton

VIDEO: 'I want my hair like this guy!' - Cristiano Ronaldo Jr requests iconic CR7 haircut from Juventus days as he follows in his father's footsteps yet again

C. RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FCPortugalShowbizFashionJuventus

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr continues to follow in the footsteps of his famous father, with the teenager requesting one of CR7's iconic haircuts.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Portuguese icon often changes his look
  • Son taking inspiration from one of those styles
  • Hoping to emulate efforts of all-time great
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱