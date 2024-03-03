VIDEO: Catarina Macario marks long-awaited Chelsea debut with superb goal as USWNT star returns to pitch after 21 months out injured to help Emma Hayes' side romp to crucial WSL victory at Leicester
Catarina Macario made her long-awaited return to the pitch with Chelsea and marked her comeback with a well-worked goal.
- Macario returns to field after 21 months
- Suffered ACL tear in summer of 2022
- Marks Chelsea debut with a goal