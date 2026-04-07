For his part, Sayed Abdel Hafiz, a member of Al Ahly’s board of directors, criticised the refereeing during the match against Ceramica Cleopatra.

Abdel Hafiz said in televised comments that Al Ahly is currently working on a major restructuring befitting its name, but is going through a delicate phase that requires caution and focus, stressing that such situations have been repeated in previous seasons, which is unacceptable.

He added that referee Mahmoud Wafa appeared to be looking for a justification for not awarding the penalty, stressing that Al Ahly will not allow its rights to be violated again, even in the face of internal errors that need to be reviewed.

He explained that the club’s management would submit an official request to the Football Association to ascertain the details of the dialogue between the on-field referee and the VAR team, as well as the criteria on which the selection of the refereeing team was based.

Abdel Hafiz noted that he was certain the penalty for Al Ahly would not be awarded, adding that he sensed this immediately upon the referee’s return from the VAR, particularly after he had been preoccupied with making decisions against members of the Ceramica squad, which he considered an indication of the decision’s direction.

He questioned the logic behind appointing the same referee to officiate both the first and second-leg matches between the two sides, calling on the Egyptian Football Association to launch an investigation into this matter, as well as into the incident where the referee pushed some players on the pitch.

He concluded by stating that Al Ahly would continue to uphold its values, noting that loyalty to the club is based on sacrifice and teamwork, amidst the ongoing pursuit of trophies.

(Read also)... Video: Refereeing expert answers... Did Al Ahly deserve a penalty against Ceramica Cleopatra?







