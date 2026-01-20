VIDEO: Bodo/Glimt in dreamland! Stunned Man City concede Champions League wonder goal moments before Rodri earns incredible 53-SECOND red card

After Rayan Cherki pulled a goal back for City, Rodri was booked for a trip on Hakon Evjen in the 61st minute, and then less than a minute later he was given his marching orders for a similar offence. According to former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton, it was "reckless" from the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner.

He said on BBC Radio 5 Live at Aspmyra Stadion: "I've got to say I don't think Rodri can have any complaints. Rodri pulls Blomberg back. Manchester City lose the ball and he's walking off now. He had to go. I don't know how many seconds there were between the first and second one. It's reckless from Rodri."

On TNT Sports' coverage, former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison also criticised Rodri for his naivety. He said: "Definite second yellow card as well. He grabs him around the neck and I saw it coming a mile off. He's got all the experience in the world and he's a tiny bit naive there. Now his team's right in a hole. 53 seconds between the two yellows."