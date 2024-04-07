athletic bilbaoGetty Images
Richard Mills

VIDEO: Absolute scenes in Bilbao! Athletic Club fans watch Copa del Rey final victory at sold-out stadium showing game on TV screens as La Liga side end 40-year wait for major silverware

Athletic ClubMallorcaCopa del ReyAthletic Club vs Mallorca

Athletic Club fans packed out their home ground to watch their side lift the Copa del Rey following a penalty shootout win over Mallorca.

  • Athletic beat Mallorca on penalties
  • First Copa del Rey title in 40 years
  • Fans celebrate win in home ground

